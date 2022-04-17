Chris Baber’s summer strawberry and raspberry crumble recipe

“This crumble is a perfect summer dessert. The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner,” says Chris Baber.

“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”

Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 6-8)

300g strawberries300g raspberries100g light muscovado or caster sugar100g ground almonds175g plain flour75g cold butter, diced100g flaked almondsClotted cream, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds.

3. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds.

4. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit.

5. Bake for 30–35 minutes until lightly golden.

6. Serve with clotted cream.

Easy by Chris Baber (Ebury Press/PA)

Easy by Chris Baber is published by Ebury Press, priced £16.99. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox