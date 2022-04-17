ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Holiday Camp: Tropical Getaways

phillyfunguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo on a staycation with the Center for Aquatic Sciences! (April 18-22)...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Spring For A Mountain Getaway!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherokee County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherokee County, visit https://www.visitccnc.com/spring-for-a-mountain-getaway/. Spring is slowly warming up the mountains and with Spring comes all the beauty and adventure Cherokee...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Camping Bags and Duffels for Your Next Getaway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. All that camping gear, clothing and supplies need an efficient means of transportation. But if you’re driving to a campsite with the family or venturing to a wilderness destination solo, a real backpacking rig might not be the best luggage choice. That’s where a rugged camping bag comes in. One of the best types of bags for camping and outdoorsy adventures is a versatile duffel or duffel-backpack hybrid. The soft design means it...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Your Weekend Love Horoscope Says To Put On Your Detective Hat

Click here to read the full article. We made it to Friday, team (!) and now we get to focus on our weekend love horoscope for April 8 to 10. But buckle up, because it’s going to get a bit dicey. On Saturday, the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. We can all be easily manipulated during this transit. We are far more likely to want to (and succeed at) pushing each other’s buttons. There’s a looming sense of hopelessness that magnifies whatever we’re insecure about, so don’t be surprised if you act unusually jealous or overly sensitive. The moon aspects Jupiter and...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Camp
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
DogTime

5 Ways To Cheer Up A Depressed Dog

If you happen to find your dog's mood change for the worse, here are five ways to cheer them up when they feel depressed. The post 5 Ways To Cheer Up A Depressed Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Polygon

Core Keeper beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

In this Core Keeper beginner’s guide, we’ll go through a few tips to help you get the most out of your first few hours of gameplay as you find ways to thrive and survive in your mysterious procedurally generated cavern. We’ll be focusing mostly on the single-player game to get started, but we’ll also take a quick look at the multiplayer as well.
VIDEO GAMES
KGW

Grant's Getaways: spring steelhead

Volunteers on the Wilson River on the Oregon coast are making sure anglers get a good catch for years to come. Grant McOmie explains how.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Breaking Point

You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about and the two of you may have been together for a while. However, after being together for so long, you might feel like it is time to part ways due to your differences. So, what do you do if you are ready to leave your long-term relationship behind and start fresh? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are some suggestions.
The Independent

Huge great white shark dubbed ‘Jumbo Jaws’ spotted in shallow waters

A massive great white shark that measures 13.7ft in length and weighs in at 1,701 pounds was spotted swimming in the waters off North Carolina.The huge shark, which is named Mahone, was recently pinged by researchers in the waters off the state’s coastline.The shark, which is the largest ever tagged by ocean research agency OCEARCH in Canadian waters, has been tracked up and down the East Coast.He was one of three great white sharks who were pinged by transmitters in the area in April.These also included Ulysses, a 12-foot, 990 pound shark who was detected off the coast on 6...
ANIMALS
Cleopatra Jade

Mercury Goes Into Taurus On Apr 9, 2022

On April 9th, Mercury enters Taurus, providing us an excuse to relax and interact with individuals who make us feel at ease. “Wait, give me a few minutes. I need a moment to think this over before deciding.”
Black Enterprise

The Order Project Brings Order to Chaotic Lives

Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown, and Varatip “V” Johnson started The Order Project (TOP) to get their spaces in order, become more organized, and have some sanity in their life. The three friends are wives, mothers, and career women who focus on organizing spaces that are beautiful and “Pinterest-perfect” and actually make lifves easier!
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Alishah Savage

Pink Moon’s astrological insights and activities.

Full Moon's astrological info. Here's what you'll want to know. The mystical Full Moon known as the Pink Moon will be illuminating the sky tomorrow night. “A pink moon?” is what you may be wondering, but no the moon won’t actually be the color pink. This month’s moon received its name from the flowers Phlox subulata. Having a pink color, these wildflowers start sprouting at the beginning of spring, just like April’s Full Moon.
Refinery29

This Taurus Season, Treat Yourself

If Aries season was all about going, going, going, Taurus season will be all about taking it easy. On April 19, the Sun will leave the sign of the ram and enter into the sociable sign of the bull, bringing us a more relaxed vibe to the world around us. Taurus is also a true material gworl, so let yourself indulge in the riches of life for the next month — it's time to treat yourself.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

A Beginner's Guide to Tarot: What Major Arcana Cards Mean

The esoteric world leads you down some magical roads. Whether you're a total newbie or mystic expert, somewhere down the line, one of those paths will introduce you to tarot cards. Witches, astrologers, and other types of spiritual practitioners use this form of divination as part of their practice to channel guidance for times of confusion and upheaval. But you don't need to be a pro to get into the groove of tarot — with enough practice, you can strengthen your understanding.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Pink Moon Musings

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life is bustling and you'll do what you can. As for the rest, instead of saying "I don't have time," try more empowering language like, "this is not my priority right now" and feel like an absolute boss. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Communicate about money. If...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy