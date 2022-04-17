ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ Cold Open Takes Aim at Elon Musk, Eric Adams and Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Ilana Kaplan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live celebrated Easter with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny (Bowen Yang) and a handful of cast members who appeared to “share their hopes” for spring. “It’s really me the Easter Bunny,” Yang exclaimed in a furry costume. “Either that, or you’re at Coachella...

