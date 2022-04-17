ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

6 Facts About Peeps You Didn’t Know

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are going to go out on a limb and say that pretty much every Easter basket will have some peeps in it this year. USA Today shared six little-known facts about the 60-year-old chicks called Peeps. 1. Peeps were once made by hand and took nearly 30 hours...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Newspapers#Christmas#Just Born Inc#Russian#Usa Today Network#The Rodda Candy Company#Original Peeps
Family Handyman

Here’s Why You Need To Be Aware of the LDD Moth This Spring

The LDD (Lymantria dispar dispar), or spongy moth, is an insect to be taken seriously. You may know it by its former name of “gypsy” moth, which was abandoned in 2021 because of its offensive connotation. The Entomological Society of America’s Better Common Names Project, which works to address problematic insect names, recommended the change.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
97.5 WOKQ

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
Mashed

What Is A Lucy Apple And What Does It Taste Like?

Red Delicious, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Jazz, and Gala — a handful of the many varieties of the apple. Whether you're baking them into a pie, stuffing them into pancakes, or just eating them with peanut butter, there's a wide list of ways to cook using apples. But similar to how different types of wine are sought out for reasons like flavor notes and aroma, some apples are prized for being the sweetest or tartest, and some have the crispest texture, and so on.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beaumont Enterprise

What to plant in April

In the northern hemisphere, April means that Spring has officially arrived. And Spring means new life (or at least the hope for new life) and what better way to catapult that desire into action than planting a vegetable garden – which doesn’t just create new life but also sustains existing life (in the form of nutritious food.)
SPRING, TX
KATU.com

Easter Crafts

It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
LIFESTYLE
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy