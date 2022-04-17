ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry mix possible Monday; Big warm-up by late week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Rain / Snow mix possible Monday morning
  • Rain by afternoon
  • Big warm-up by late week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czsXm_0fBeBQua00
Sunday PM Weather

MONDAY: Monday starts out winter-like. Rain will mix with and change over to snow Monday morning. Precipitation should transition back to all rain after lunchtime. Slushy accumulations of less than a half-inch are possible on elevated surfaces. Despite the cold start with temps near freezing, afternoon highs climb to the mid and upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sXue_0fBeBQua00
Sunday PM Weather

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with sprinkles or flurries possible, not as much coverage as Monday. Clearing up after lunchtime. Another cool day expected with highs in the upper 40s, lower 50s in a few spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHgGz_0fBeBQua00
Sunday PM Weather

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A few passing showers arrive in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near in the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270gZO_0fBeBQua00
Sunday PM Weather

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs are expected to near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
