15 of the best floral pieces to wear this spring – in pictures

By Jo Jones and Helen Seamons
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

As the saying goes, March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers. We’ve had plenty of inclement weather this spring, so let’s get to work on our florals.

Borrow a styling trick from the Oscars’ red carpet and sharpen your look with a crisp white shirt. Try Zara’s deep-cuff style (£29.99) tucked into a mini or midi skirt. For every day, style your florals with white trainers or pull out one accent colour from the print for your sneakers or jeans to match. Rixo’s pansy-print blouse looks great with jeans.

If you’re after a floral update for your holiday wardrobe, try Ganni’s cami and shorts set, Reiss’s cutaway multi-floral panelled sun dress, or Ted Baker’s long-sleeved blousy blooms in yellow with lace insert mini dress – perfect with flat sandals.

Take inspiration from the catwalk. Simone Rocha showed fabrics such as antique eiderdowns in rosebud-strewn brocade, while Emilia Wickstead chose the backdrop of the topiary garden on the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire to present her signature chintzy florals. The Vampire’s Wife has timeless floral dresses with offbeat twists – such as a shaped shoulder – that create a retro glamour loved by celebrities, including the actor Haley Bennett (below). Search online vintage stores, like blue17.co.uk and goldsmithvintage.com , for preloved pieces.

Actor Haley Bennett sporting a floral dress, in New York City. Photograph: Raymond Hall/GC Images

If full-on floral makes you feel like a retreating wallflower, opt for accessories such as Reclaimed Vintage’s inspired mini flower hair clips (£10.99, asos.com ) or Pond London’s bouquet studs.

Alternatively, go for a more leafy print like Jigsaw’s cream and green maxi belted puff-sleeved dress, (£250, available from May) and Zara’s pearl and resin leaf bag.

1. Mini smock, £49, nobodyschild.com

2. Bag, £49.99, zara.com

3. Top, £145, Rixo at net-a-porter.com

4. Dress, £198, reiss.com

5. Bouquet studs, £240, pondlondon.com

6. Top, £95, and shorts, £115, Ganni at matchesfashion.com

7. Skirt, £160, railsclothing.com

8. Beaded bag, £49.99, mango.com

9. Dress, £290, Juliet Dunn at matchesfashion.com

10. Trainers, £65, converse.com

11. Sleeveless blouse, £59, aligne.co

12. Skirt, £99, mirlabeane.com

13. Bag, £55, oliverbonas.com

14. Halterneck dress, £189, Faithfull The Brand at net-a-porter.com

15. Lace-insert dress, £250, tedbaker.com


The Guardian

The Guardian

