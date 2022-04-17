ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun screens: 10 of the best

Thank you for the rays: protect your skin when out in the sun with one of these great SPF creams.

We now all know that whatever shade we are, and regardless of whether the sun is beating down or hiding behind ominous clouds, wearing SPF isn’t debatable (factor 30 at least). Right?

SPF is the pinnacle of skincare. And, what’s the point of a great makeup look if your skin health is neglected? Using an appropriate broad-spectrum SPF will protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause burning, wrinkles and cancer. I’m not lecturing. I’m just giving you the facts. Sun damage and hyperpigmentation are a nightmare to reverse, I promise.

The most common misconception is that these formulas are greasy, heavy and leave a white cast over the skin. But SPFs have come a long way. They are less visible than ever – unnoticeable if you opt for a bare face and they sit well under makeup, too. Choosing the right product for your skin type is essential. If you have dry skin, pick a sunscreen with hydrating emollients in its formula, like hyaluronic acid or ceramides. Those with oily skin should look for a mineral-based lightweight gel that is non-comedogenic. Just adding this to your skincare regime could save your life (dramatic, I know), but if not, you’ll spend a ton of money on anti-whatever products trying to repair the damage.

1. Shiseido Age Defense £34, shiseido.co.uk

2. ZO Skin Health Sunscreen + Primer £63, facethefuture.co.uk

3. Heliocare 3600 £31, heliocare.co.uk

4. Chanel Sublimage £90, chanel.com

5. Ultra Violette Supreme Screen £34, spacenk.com

6. La Roche Posay Ultimate Protection £18, laroche-posay.co.uk

7. Supergoop! (Re)setting Powder £28, net-a-porter.com

8. Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield £65, murad.co.uk

9. Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense £30, kiehls.co.uk

10. SkinCeuticals Oil Shield UV Defense £41, skinceuticals.co.uk

