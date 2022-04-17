ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

At last, the allotment will soon be open…

By Allan Jenkins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLGZa_0fBe9xwo00
allan Jenkins plot 17 April 22 Photograph: Allan Jenkins

Our allotment orders are in. Many sacks of well-rotted heavy horse manure and a ‘dumpy bag’ of ‘superior soil conditioner’ (for which read more manure, plus grit and composted bark). By the time you read this, we hope to be digging it in on the plot.

A wise woman once told me you need cow muck for growing vegetables, but horses are best for blooms. I don’t know what she based this on, but she was reliable on everything else.

I have missed Mary and her sunflowers, her giant wall of runner beans

Maybe it was lockdown that did it. Maybe it was a change in mood or the absence of other gardeners, but there has been a shift on Plot 29 from growing mainly food to tending mainly flowers.

This call for colour will continue this year – at least until we know more about the ‘new’ soil and how it responds; what grows well in it.

There will, though, be beans and peas as Howard has sorted a new supply of hazel sticks and I’ve succumbed to a Franchi Seeds of Italy ( seedsofitaly.com ) sale in support of Ukraine. So we’ll have leaves: black kale, swiss chard, lettuces, radicchio and numerous herbs. Plus, our saved amaranth seed and orache; the shoots of flowering fennel.

We will grow nasturtiums, of course, and more calendula. I also have two new nesting boxes anxious for a home before it’s too late.

I have missed Mary and her sunflowers, her giant wall of runner beans. We’ve stacked some of her sacks and structures on the bank behind the plot. I am pining to bring it back down.

There will be working parties and summer barbecues. Fallen trees to trim, new paths and friendships to make. Soon I’ll be sowing and weeding with Howard and Rose. A family of fellow growers.

For nearly half a year of exile, the allotment has been largely absent here. A ghost almost. We literally lost the plot. Happy Easter everyone.

Allan Jenkins’s Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 from guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allotment#Italy#Swiss#Orache
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
The Guardian

No outdoor space? Why you don’t need a garden to garden

We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy