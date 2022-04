Las Vegas, Nevada, which is Spanish for The Meadows, is the most populous city in Nevada. It’s known for its resort atmosphere where you can engage in gambling, shopping, a wide variety of entertainment shows, and fine dining. With Las Vegas attracting visitors from all over the world, you can expect to find every kind of cuisine available, including classic American. With our top five list of American restaurants in Las Vegas, your stomach will be set from the moment you arrive.

27 DAYS AGO