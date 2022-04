Baldwin’s baseball team notched an impressive victory over Valley Stream Central on April 14 at Firemen’s Field, 5-4. The Bruins took the lead early and managed to hold off what was a resilient Eagles’ squad in the finale of a Conference AA-2 series. Baldwin coach Frank Esposito saw more positives than anything else in what proved to be a tough matchup.

BALDWIN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO