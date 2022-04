ORANGE CITY -- This year's 81st Orange City Tulip Festival will feature 22 artists, from a total of five states, as a part of its "ArtBurst" exhibition and sale. According to a press release for the event, ArtBurst is set to unfold on the Sioux County Courthouse grounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO