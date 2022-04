Matty Beniers' home debut a memorable one as the rookie scores his first NHL goal and Kraken win in a shootout. Going into Saturday's game, MoneyPuck.com estimated Seattle's chances of winning this game to be 49.3 percent. After the team went down 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, those chances were down to 30.12 percent. But the Kraken roared back in the middle frame with two goals - both set up by Jared McCann - and established a lead. The home team would never trail again.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO