ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Records helper Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gourde registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Yanni Gourde
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

April 19 - Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helper#Devils
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Montreal

MONTRÉAL -- With a five-game point streak in tow, the Wild will play its final game of the season against the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night when it plays the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre. It also marks the penultimate road game on the Wild's schedule; five of...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: Goals, goals, and more goals

Monday's NHL Morning Skate Report opened with the following two sentences…. "The highest-scoring weekend in NHL history included 153 goals (102 Saturday, 51 Sunday) and boosted the goals-per-game rate to 6.3 on the season. It has been 26 years since a season ended with a scoring rate that high (6.3 G/GP in 1995-96)."
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
KESQ

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergchev, Alex Killorn and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, and Brian Elliott stopped 14 shots for his 10th victory of the season. Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Sabres use flurry in 2nd period to rally past Flyers

Tage Thompson scored the last of Buffalo’s four second-period goals Saturday night as the Sabres overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3. Kyle Okposo, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored earlier in the second for the Sabres, who trailed 2-0 fewer than four minutes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
WGR550

Sabres sweep weekend series with Flyers

After downing the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in Buffalo on Saturday night, the Sabres took care of business again on Sunday with a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Okposo hits 20 goals as Sabres battle back to beat Flyers at home

Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Earns 50th assist

Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Flyers 5-3 for second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy