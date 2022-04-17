ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brexit was bad, but Boris Johnson’s glib lawbreaking is much worse

By William Keegan
The Guardian
 2 days ago
The prime minister has fallen out with his chancellor? Happy Easter and please tell me something new. Indeed, tension between Nos 10 and 11 Downing Street is almost par for the course. Margaret Thatcher did not get on with Geoffrey Howe – her chancellor from 1979 to 1983 – and after he was moved on to other departments they eventually fell out completely over Europe, about which Thatcher thought Howe far too enthusiastic.

The tension between Tony Blair and his chancellor, Gordon Brown, between 1997 and 2007 was principally about Brown’s desire to take over the reins, but also about – here we go again – Europe. In that case, the argument was about whether or not to join the euro.

But until now, the really great falling out between Nos 10 and 11 was that between Thatcher and Nigel Lawson (1983 to 1989) over – what else? – Europe.

Now, before we go further, I feel it is my duty to remind my Brexiter readers (they do exist) that while Thatcher had her concerns about sovereignty, possibly her greatest achievement on the economic front was her part in the formation of, and our participation in, the European single market, officially formed in 1987.

The big struggle between Thatcher and Lawson was partly over whether we should join the European exchange rate mechanism (ERM), the precursor to the single currency. But it was also over what Thatcher believed was Lawson’s subterfuge in conducting policy to align the movements of the pound to those of West Germany’s currency, the deutsche mark.

Lawson (now a Brexiter) admired the way the Germans controlled inflation, and wanted to bask in their monetary shadow. He also thought successfully “shadowing” the mark would break Thatcher’s opposition to joining the ERM.

Lawson appears to be one of the heroes of the present chancellor, Rishi Sunak. Prime minister Johnson’s heroes are supposed to be Churchill and the ancient Greek politician Pericles; rumour has it that there is a bust of Pericles in what passes for Johnson’s office.

Pericles is chiefly remembered for a famous funeral oration. But, as the American humorist and historian Will Cuppy wrote in his great work The Decline and Fall of Practically Everybody, Johnson’s Athenian hero also broke the law: “Strictly speaking, the age of Pericles may be said to have ended in 430BC, when Pericles was found guilty of embezzling public funds.”

Cuppy adds: “It was never the same after that.”

At this stage I am reminded of one of Alexander Pope’s maxims: “For forms of government let fools contest; whate’er is best administered is best.” The government we now have is badly, and maliciously, administered. It is a national and international disgrace. Much goes back to Johnson and Brexit, and the rot that has set in since. In essence, this country is adding the economic consequences of Brexit to the dreadful problems most countries now face from the biggest world economic crisis since the second world war.

Thus, even before the deleterious impact of the Ukraine tragedy, the UK’s overseas trade was collapsing and the trade figures were terrible. The documentation involved in formerly simple business transactions with the EU is driving small-and medium-sized businesses to distraction. As for the Brexit-related chaos on the Dover road, as London cab drivers tend to say, don’t get me started, guv.

And as for regaining sovereignty and being in control of funds that used to come from Brussels? Well, the north’s “red wall” areas are finding that Whitehall’s substitute grants are in fact somewhat lower than the ones they used to receive from the EU.

But passionate though I feel about the damaging nonsense of Johnson’s “getting Brexit done”, I feel even more passionate about his glib attitude to lawbreaking.

“Loyal” Conservative backbenchers are diminishing themselves by rushing to be “understanding” about Johnson’s actions. They would do much better to take note of the resignation of the justice minister, David Wolfson. Quite rightly, Wolfson could no longer live with being part of an administration that appears to think there is nothing wrong with breaking its own laws. Moreover, it is an administration that has laughed at a public that has obeyed those laws, often at considerable personal cost.

This is not just about the interests of the Conservative party: it is about the integrity of the nation. As Virgil wrote in the Aeneid: “Crimine ab uno disce omnes” – from a single crime know the nation – or, as in Dryden’s magnificent translation: “Behold a nation in a man compris’d.”

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
Ukraine: ‘Normal people’ would not think Boris Johnson compared Brexit to war, says minister

Boris Johnson did not compare the Ukraine war to Brexit, a senior cabinet minister has said – claiming that “normal people” would choose to interpret his controversial comments differently.Health secretary Sajid Javid said criticism of the prime minister’s remarks was “spurious”, arguing that his Conservative spring conference speech had been taken out of context.Mr Johnson said it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time” – before saying people voted for Brexit so the UK could “run itself”.But Mr Javid claimed the PM had been talking about universal “self-determination”...
POLITICS
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
