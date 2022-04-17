ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Observer view on the French presidential election | Observer editorial

By Observer editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUpWQ_0fBe7pO400
FRANCE2022-POLITICS-ELECTION-RN<br>French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen arrives to deliver a speech at a gathering with supporters as part of a campaign visit in Avignon on April 14, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

For undecided French voters tempted to back the far-right populist Marine Le Pen in next Sunday’s presidential election, the situation resembles a midlife crisis. They’re fed up with the same old, same old – the boss is a pain and the bills keep on rising. How great it would be to throw it all up, escape the system, buy a smallholding somewhere and grow veg.

In the end, most people decide against so drastic a break with all that is familiar and secure, however unsatisfactory their present circumstances. That’s what France’s friends and neighbours must hope will happen when Le Pen faces the centrist incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, in the second round run-off . Macron, though unpopular, represents continuity. Le Pen is the candidate of chaos.

Just how truly anarchic a Le Pen presidency could be was laid bare last week when the candidate for the National Rally (formerly the National Front) outlined her “vision” of France’s place in the world. Like Donald Trump in 2016, Le Pen’s stress is on tearing down, not building up. She knows what she doesn’t like. But she’s recklessly vague about what replaces that she would destroy.

The EU is a particular target. Contradicting past positions, Le Pen no longer wants to leave the EU or the eurozone. But her proposed referendum on a new “France-first” law giving French citizens priority in employment, welfare benefits and public housing, and asserting the primacy of national over European law, amounts to “Frexit” by any other name.

Franco-German cooperation, the fabled 'motor' that keeps Europe running, would splutter to a halt if Le Pen has her way

Le Pen’s plans to curb immigration by re-establishing national border controls, unilaterally cut EU budget contributions and slash taxes on essential goods and fuel also breach France’s legal obligations. Such policies risk a deeply existential crisis within the EU, of which France, along with Germany, is a founding member.

Franco-German cooperation, the fabled “motor” that keeps Europe running, would splutter to a halt if Le Pen has her way . Pointing to “irreconcilable strategic differences”, she rejected the “discreet and clever hegemony” pursued by Angela Merkel. Germany’s former chancellor, she claimed, had tried to subvert French sovereignty, weaken its identity and undercut its defence and nuclear industries.

Attempting a grotesque balancing act, Le Pen said she would seek “ strategic rapprochement ” with Russia, her party’s former backer, once the Ukraine war was over and distance France from the US by withdrawing from Nato’s military command. At the same time, she scorned Macron’s ideas about European defence autonomy. A “non-aligned” France, she said, would go its own way, pursuing the global “grandeur” that was its historical mission.

Were she to gain power, Le Pen’s geopolitical wrecking ball would be disastrous for Britain and the west. The democratic majority among UN security council permanent members would be in doubt. With France on board, rightwing nationalist-populists in Italy, Poland, Hungary and elsewhere would be encouraged to press their divisive, xenophobic, pan-European agendas.

The struggle for western values in the teeth of Russian and Chinese authoritarianism, and for the international rules-based order, could be forfeited. Cooperative efforts to combat the climate crisis might founder. At home, intolerance, racism and institutionalised Islamophobia would reign… the nightmare possibilities are endless. Yet now, as Sunday’s sudden death showdown looms, they are coming into much-needed, sharper focus.

It is no longer possible to ignore or minimise the truly destructive horror of Le Pen’s twisted idea of France. Surely this will concentrate wavering and disaffected voters’ minds – and arouse them at last from iconoclastic daydreams. Polls suggest Macron is eight points ahead. But it’s tense. As Wellington said after Waterloo, it could yet be “the nearest-run thing you ever saw”.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#French#Rassemblement National#Getty Images#The National Rally Lrb#The National Front
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Europe
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy