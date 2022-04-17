Kraken's Vince Dunn: Garners power-play helper

St. Louis is headed to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history. The Blues secured their spot in the postseason with a 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon. The win also moved the Blues into sole possession of second place in the Central Division, which provides home-ice advantage for the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin in May.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO