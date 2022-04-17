THI TV: George Pettaway ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

Last time we saw Armando Bacot, he was being helped off the court in the closing minutes of the men's national championship game after aggravating an injury sustained in the Final Four. The Tar Heels were moments away from coughing up the largest lead in NCAA title game history and suddenly Bacot—and the program’s—future looked murky at best. North Carolina would go on to lose that game, but got good news a few days later when Bacot announced he would be returning to Chapel Hill to finish unfinished business in the fall.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO