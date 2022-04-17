ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

THI TV: George Pettaway ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

By Jacob Turner Tar Heel Illustrated
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels....

