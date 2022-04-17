ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

12 year old pedestrian in serious condition after crash in Collier County on Saturday. Florida Highway Patrol says crash remains under investigation.

By Elyse Chengery
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old pedestrian is in serious condition after colliding with a sedan.

FHP says shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a sedan driven by a 34-year-old was going West on Coronado Parkway when approaching Hunter Road.

A 12-year-old pedestrian was attempting to cross Coronado Parkway travel lanes. The left front side and side mirror of the sedan collided with the 12-year-old girl who was transported to a local hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol says this crash remains under investigation.

