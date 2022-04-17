ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

AARP Tax Aide

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 2 days ago

Trained volunteers from AARP prepare individual tax returns for free...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tax Return#Photo Id
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
AARP
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

How to File an Amended Tax Return With the IRS

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. • If you filed a tax return with missing or incorrect information, you can amend your tax return using Form 1040-X.
INCOME TAX
CNET

When Are Taxes Due? IRS Deadlines Are Different In 2022

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. For most Americans, income tax returns are due in the next few weeks. The IRS has already processed almost 62 million returns for fiscal year 2021 and issued more than 45 million refunds. But the agency has also warned about delays in processing returns, especially as the 2022 tax season introduced major tax changes -- including stimulus payments and child tax credits.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy