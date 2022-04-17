AARP Tax Aide

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.

