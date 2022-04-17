AARP Tax Aide

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. For most Americans, income tax returns are due in the next few weeks. The IRS has already processed almost 62 million returns for fiscal year 2021 and issued more than 45 million refunds. But the agency has also warned about delays in processing returns, especially as the 2022 tax season introduced major tax changes -- including stimulus payments and child tax credits.
