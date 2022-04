The Seattle Kraken announced Monday that former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore will be joining the team’s ownership group as minority stakeholders. Both Lynch and Macklemore plan to use their newfound status as part-owners to head up community initiatives through the Kraken. For the former, that will take the form of the “Hockey is for Everyone” program, which will see him helping “plan events focused on young people and community activism,” the team detailed in a press release. The latter will use his musical prowess to “work with the team and arena to produce music events to serve the community and delight fans.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO