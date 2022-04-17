ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia's Wright, Brazil's Toledo win and ring at Bells

By Lincoln Feast
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI9EE_0fBe3hiK00

April 17 (Reuters) - Australia's twice world champion Tyler Wright crushed ratings leader Carissa Moore of Hawaii to win the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Sunday, capping a dominant week at the famed point break to ring the bell for the first time.

Brazil's Filipe Toledo claimed the men's event, putting on a clinic of aerials and razor sharp turns to beat Australian rookie Callum Robson.

Wright got off to a dream start against the reigning world and Olympic champion with an 8.93 out of 10 for a series of critical turns. She followed up with another excellent score that Moore never came close to matching.

"There've been so many times I wanted to give up on getting back to this sort of form. It's taken all of me and really feel that right now," said Wright, who is coming back after two years of injury and illness.

Toledo, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday, won his first Bell's event and took the lead for 2022 tour rankings.

"It's always been a dream to win this event - so much history, so many special names on the stairs," Toledo said.

In its 59th year, Bells is professional surfing's longest-running competition and an Australian Easter institution, where AC/DC's "Hell's Bells" blares from loudspeakers each morning to welcome competitors to the dedicated surfing reserve.

Wright and Toledo were marked with ochre by Aboriginal Wadawurrung traditional owners of the local land, before ringing the coveted Bells trophy in front of a big Easter Sunday crowd.

Australians were well represented on finals day, with three of the four men's semi-finalists and Wright on the women's side.

Waves had eased from earlier in the week and all but petered out when Toledo took on Ethan Ewing in the first men's semi-final.

Toledo went searching for the small waves on offer and got a decent score by taking to the air twice on one fast right-hander, leaving Ewing sitting forlornly waiting for bigger waves that never came.

Robson, who had been working on building sites before making the 2022 Tour as a relative unknown, held his nerve against compatriot Jack Robinson in the second semi as stiff offshore winds made conditions challenging.

But after catching the best waves all week, Robson could not match Toledo's speed and variety in the final.

The tour now moves to Western Australia's Margaret River ahead of a new, mid-season cut that will halve the number of surfers, a change that prompted protests by some competitors. read more

Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton can become an honorary citizen of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton can become an honorary citizen of Brazil. Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion, said it would be an honor for him to have this chance, commenting on Twitter about the possibility that has been under discussion in the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies since early February. André Figueiredo, a 55-year-old...
MOTORSPORTS
thebrag.com

Leading Aussie dating show heads to Queensland next month

After nine years of looking for love in New South Wales, reality dating show The Bachelor Australia is packing up the mansion (and all of those candles) and heading north. The 10th season of The Bachelor Australia will join the slew of local and international productions (and blue ticks) calling the Gold Coast home.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Wright
Reuters

Golf-Tennis champion Barty signs up for global celebrity series

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former tennis world number one Ash Barty has added fuel to speculation that her post-retirement sporting career will focus on golf by signing up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport. Barty, who retired at the age of 25...
TENNIS
Reuters

Tsitsipas downs Davidovich Fokina to defend Monte Carlo crown

MONTE CARLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas captured his second straight Monte Carlo Masters crown with a workmanlike 6-3 7-6(3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, claiming his first title of the 2022 season. Greek world number five Tsitsipas' second Masters 1000 title comes...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Ac Dc
ESPN

Ash Barty to play golf exhibition event in New Jersey

Ash Barty is returning to the sports world stage, this time wielding a golf club rather than a tennis racket. The former world No.1 will play in a teams exhibition event in New Jersey from June 30 to July 1, alongside some of sport's biggest names. Barty, who announced her...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Aussie cricketer Mitch Marsh is rushed to hospital with Covid in India as medics 'closely monitor' the star all-rounder

Australian cricket star Mitch Marsh has been hospitalised in India with Covid-19 and his condition is being closely monitored. Marsh is playing in the Indian Premier League competition and his Delhi Capitals club confirmed the news on Tuesday. 'The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition,' the team...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh in hospital with Covid-19

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh has been admitted to hospital in India after testing positive for Covid-19, his Indian Premier League team the Delhi Capitals said. Marsh, who has played 32 Tests for his country, was one of a “few” people in the team’s “bio bubble” to test positive but the rest were asymptomatic, Delhi Capitals said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Sydney
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage

April 19 (Reuters) - France's tennis federation (FFT) said it has pulled out of the bidding process to become a host for the group stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals due to "onerous financial and operational conditions". The International Tennis Federation had initially named Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga...
TENNIS
Reuters

Rooney hopes former owner loses sleep over Derby's drop to the third tier

April 19 (Reuters) - Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he hoped former owner Mel Morris loses sleep over the club's relegation to the third tier of English football. Derby were handed two separate deductions worth 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season, with their 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers confirming their relegation from the Championship. read more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy