Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster, Sheridan, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 00:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Rockland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Rockland. * WHEN...Until 330 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rapid rises of quick responding small rivers and streams are likely, with minor flooding possible along portions of waterways such as the Rahway River and Hohokus Brook. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1250 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 1/2 inches are expected over the area through 330 am. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, New City, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Monsey and Rutherford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO