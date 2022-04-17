ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

IT Workshop - Office 365: Microsoft Teams

lehman.edu
 2 days ago

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration app built for hybrid work so you and your team stay...

events.lehman.edu

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Do you connect your Android to a Windows PC? Changes are coming

Transferring photos and videos from your phone to your computer can be tricky. Tap or click here to easily transfer your photos and videos off of Facebook. For a while, the most common method used was a USB cable to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer. But after...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Office 365#Workshop Office
Digital Trends

How to double space in Microsoft Word

Double-spacing the lines of a document can be useful for enhancing readability or leaving room for someone else to add editing annotations. If you need to double space a Microsoft Word document and don't know how, don't worry: We can show you. Here's how to double space in Word. Contents.
SOFTWARE
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The worst Android apps to ever grace the Play Store

You honestly can't get much worse than these. Here are the worst Android apps to ever grace the Google Play Store. There are a lot of bad Android apps out there. You can find them at any point with a quick search. Many developers put up subpar work trying to compete with larger or more talented developers, resulting in an endless supply of watered-down clones, apps that look like someone published a coding tutorial, and plenty of other misfires that stand to only make the good apps look better.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
SOFTWARE
Majic 93.3

Microsoft Office 365 Tips & Tricks Class at UA Hope Campus

How many times have you found there was an easier way to navigate through a computer program only to find out that just about everyone else knew about the little time-saving trick way before you did? Don't feel bad, everyone has had the same experience at one time or another. This short class at the University of Arkansas at the Hope Campus can change that for you.
HOPE, AR
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
MySanAntonio

Get Microsoft Office and training for only $80

No matter if you've been looking for a way to shift your career this spring or are simply hoping to organize your life, you might be missing one great tool. This tool has been around for quite some time, though you may not know how to make it work to the best of its ability, like a whole lot of us. It's something that employers consistently are looking for in potential new candidates since it is basically the best system of its kind out there.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Use Windows Update Assistant for Windows Upgrade

It’s not unheard-of for Microsoft to release newer versions of windows, which comes with a better user interface, smoother operation, and overall, a better experience. Rather than waiting for the patches to arrive and downloading them manually, which can get tedious, Windows Update Assistant will automatically download the feature updates for you.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Improve and refresh your Microsoft Office skills for $29

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Knowing how to navigate can make your day-to-day tasks easier, regardless of whether you work in design, technology, marketing, education or finance. With a solid Office understanding, you could save time asking a colleague how to create pivot tables in Excel or pinging IT for help when building a PowerPoint presentation.
SOFTWARE
WSLS

Update your digital workspace with 85% off the Microsoft Office Suite

The Microsoft Office Suite is a ubiquitous set of tools that are integral to everyday computer use. For both work and personal projects, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote are central components to staying organized and connected. Save money when you buy these apps together with a Lifetime License for the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021. For a limited time, it’s on sale at an 85% discount, bringing the price down from $349 to just $49.99.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12

After an inexplicably long wait, Motorola caught its most patient and devoted fans completely off guard a couple of months ago by delivering stable Android 12 goodies to the fairly humble and old Moto G Pro ahead of all other devices in its portfolio. Granted, the Lenovo-owned brand hasn't been...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy