ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

By DOUG PADILLA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MoEW_0fBe1f1I00
Reds Dodgers Baseball Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — On a cool Southern California evening, Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene brought some record-setting heat.

After five overpowering innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up.

Trea Turner launched a two-run homer to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth and the Dodgers beat the skidding Reds 5-2 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. The previous mark was 33 by New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom last June.

Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter.

The moment finally hit Greene in the third inning, but only emotionally. He said he became teary-eyed on the bench amid the enormity of the occasion, and was choked up after walking off the mound in the sixth.

“I wish we would have come out with a win, but it was a really, really fun time,” Greene said. “It was an unbelievable feeling and experience to go against that lineup. Freddie (Freeman) gave me some love, kind of a tip of the cap, so that was cool. I was happy to be able to do that here and have family here.”

But with Greene's velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats.

“We still had to be ready for 99 with a pretty good slider and decent changeup,” Turner said. “He’s tough no matter how hard he’s throwing, whether it’s 99 or 101, but I think we did a good job battling.”

Turner finished with three hits, including an infield single in the first. The speedy shortstop has a hit in all eight games this season, and in 27 straight going back to last year. It is the third-longest hitting streak in the team’s Los Angeles history.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías, his velocity down during the spring and through his first outing of the season, managed to outpitch Greene by giving up one hit over five shutout innings.

The Reds didn’t get their first hit until Tyler Stephenson ripped a single past second baseman Max Muncy in the fifth. An inning later, the Dodgers finally broke through.

Austin Barnes led off the sixth against Greene with a single. Turner followed by hitting a 1-1 fastball halfway up the bleachers in left field for his first home run of the season.

Freeman followed with a strikeout but reached first base on Stephenson’s passed ball. Justin Turner popped out and Reds manager David Bell replaced Greene with right-hander Buck Farmer.

The Dodgers added two more runs, one charged to Greene, when Chris Taylor hit a two-run single with two outs.

“He wasn’t really going to give us anything, so we had to earn it,” Turner said. “He kept us down the first 5 1/2 innings and we finally got to him. But he’s really good and I’m glad we came out with the win.”

Greene (1-1) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. He threw 80 pitches.

The Reds lost their fifth consecutive game — their last victory came last Sunday when Greene made his major league debut in Atlanta.

At first, Greene said he cried on the bench in the third inning.

“I didn’t cry, that was just a poor choice of words,” he said with a laugh. “I just teared up a little bit.

“I was sitting on the bench and it just randomly hit me. I think I looked up and I could hear the roar and the feeling of it. … Up here, it’s a totally different atmosphere. And to be here at Dodger Stadium as a kid, I think all of those factors played into that moment.”

The big stage didn’t shake him on the field. Even the home run from Turner came on a pitch at the edge of the plate.

“Usually it takes a little longer to find that (composure) for a young player,” Bell said. “He’ll have his moments, but to have the experience he’s had is speeding up that development.”

Freeman added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 5-0.

Urías walked one and struck out five. He was in the 92 mph range with his fastball after sitting at 91 in his season debut. He still is down from his 94 mph average velocity during his 20-win season of 2021.

The Reds got on the scoreboard in the ninth with an RBI groundout by Taylor Naquin and an RBI single from Tommy Pham off reliever Mitch White.

Daniel Hudson got two outs for his first save this season.

Evan Phillips (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless sixth inning.

DEAL MAKERS

The Reds sent right-hander Riley O’Brien to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. O’Brien was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for left-hander Nick Lodolo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF/OF Nick Senzel was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, although Bell said Senzel has not tested positive. Senzel began feeling ill before Friday’s game. RHP Daniel Duarte was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. … While the hamstring strain for 2B Jonathan India continues to improve, the Reds will wait until Sunday to decide if an IL move is necessary.

Dodgers: RHP Tommy Kahnle, who has just one major league outing since 2019 after having Tommy John surgery, made his third consecutive scoreless rehab outing at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.00 ERA) makes his third start of the season in the series finale Sunday. He is 2-1 in four starts against the Dodgers with a 2.05 ERA.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00) will pitch at home with his new team for the first time after throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings at Minnesota on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman is crafting a Hollywood beginning to his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it's already a love story. Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform — against his former team, no less — and Trea Turner's bases-loaded double highlighted a five-run fourth inning as Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Monday night for its seventh consecutive victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Daniel Duarte
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Homer
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns. After losing 102 games last season, then committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency, the Rangers have dropped their opening three series for the first time since 2003. After consecutive five-run losses at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas went into its off day Monday with a 2-7 record that was the worst in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
WGAU

LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Tuesday's schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Reds 5 2#New York Mets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A's added to COVID-19 IL

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Houston's Altuve leaves game with hamstring injury in 8th

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday night's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Andrew Heaney whiffs 11, Dodgers sweep Reds with 9-1 blowout

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman and Andrew Heaney were aware of the high standards they would be expected to reach when they joined the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Freeman has fit right in with his usual excellence, while Heaney looks better than ever so far. Freeman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers 2022 Promotional Schedule

It's time for Dodger baseball. Not only does that mean our national pastime returns just in time for warmer weather to reach the Southland, but it also means a plethora of promotional and giveaway items courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers and their sponsors. Because of the 99-day lockout, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy