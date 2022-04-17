ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK early enrollees took step forward this spring

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key hauls in a pass during the Wildcats’ spring practice on March 22 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington. UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky football team wrapped up spring practice last week, and upon review, head coach Mark Stoops considers it another step forward for his program.

Working freshman mid-year enrollees into spring practice has been a vital part of the “recruit and develop” mantra that UK coaches have adopted over the last several seasons, and 2022 has been no exception thus far.

“These young guys that come in — the transfers, they have an idea of what to expect — but with the high school guys that are early enrollees, each and every year they kind of surprise me with how well they handle things and really adapt very well,” Stoops said. “These young men are more mature than we used to be, and they really do a good job and have been some great additions.”

Among the early-enrollee standouts in the spring were wide receiver Dane Key, a Lexington native and former four-star prospect out of Frederick Douglass High School, and offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, a five-star Louisville-area product who had been on the Cats’ recruiting radar since he was in middle school.

“It feels good,” said Key, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder who reeled in a 22-yard scoring strike from starting quarterback Will Levis in UK’s Blue-White Game on April 9. “Just putting that Kentucky blue on for the first time in the spring game, it was something special. Just going through the crowd, I know it wasn’t as packed as it will be for that first home game, but it’s something special just suiting up for my hometown and being able to go out there and show what I can do.”

Key plans on using the last few months to springboard into the 2022 campaign next fall, with his sights set on building a strong relationship with Levis.

“It’s awesome just being able to have that connection already because it’s only spring,” Key said. “We have a lot more time to get that connection even better before the first game so we can go out there and score a lot more of those.

“That all comes from the film room, just going back after practice and figuring out everything that I need to do better so the connection will be even better. (I’ll) go talk to Will, how he likes me to do this or how he’d like me to do that so that the connection will be top tier when the time comes.”

In Goodwin’s case, he was glad to finally get on campus this spring after a long courtship by UK.

“Just to get here has been amazing,” said the 6-foot-8, 355-pounder. “Just to get around the guys, to practice, to be in the facilities all the time — I’m used to seeing it, but being here every day and actually being able to take it in and enjoy it as a player is amazing.”

Goodwin says he didn’t have any expectations when he first arrived in Lexington, but he’s enjoyed the process so far.

“I was just ready to get here,” he said. “I knew, obviously, college is faster. It’s going to move faster, practices are going to be harder, but I didn’t have a certain mindset with practice.

“I always want to get better and help the team any way I can.”

Overall, Stoops was pleased with what he saw from the Cats during the spring — but he’s also happy for the team to have a break before summer workouts begin.

“I definitely feel like we got a lot of work done,” he said. “I think just coming back this week and delaying it, it feels much like the supposed offseason. It’s felt like a lot. I think the players, coaches — once you go through 15 practices in the spring as long as we have, and we had a long winter as well by the way we started early with spring after the bowl game ... the players need a little time.

“Coaches got to get organized and get ready to go. We got in-depth player evaluations, and we’ll meet with everybody next week, and then (coaches) got to get organized and get on the road recruiting. There’s still a lot to do, but as far as wrapping up spring, it’s time.”

It hasn’t been hard building relationships with all the players, especially the mid-year enrollees, Stoops added.

“Getting on the same page, getting a rapport, that’s relatively easy,” he said. “We have a goo environment here, and the opportunity to spend time with guys, get to know them — we’re in here quite a lot with them. That part of it isn’t an issue. I think guys really like working here, they like being around here. The transition has been relatively smooth, I appreciate that, and we put a lot of work into this spring and getting better as a football team.”

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
