The City Girls Take The Stage At Coachella In Matching Marcell Von Berlin Boots

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


The City Girls took to the stage at the annual Coachella Music Festival today and rocked matching looks that we’re absolutely obsessed with!

Taking to the stage, the rap duo wore custom Marcell Von Berlin boots that sat slightly over their knees. They paired the looks with matching fishnet body suits and a red two-piece crop top and short set.

Check out photos from the performance below.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / GettyFor the performance, Yung Miami wore her hair in a high ponytail while JT wore her long dark locs straight down with two braids on each sides of her face.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Yung Miami also took to Instagram to show off the fashionable festival look, simply captioning the post, "Coachella." Check it out below.

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

“Yess caresha,” one of Miami’s 5.2 million Instagram followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, “ This is Everything I’m so proud
keep smiling and WINNING,” while another commented and said, “So proud of you guys. Y’all deserve this
.” We’re loving this look on the rap stars! DON’T MISS…

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

