ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Put Out Apartment Fire in Silver Lake

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

It took 11 minutes for 22 firefighters to put out a fire in one unit...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Mahwah, Wyckoff Firefighters Assist Franklin Lakes Colleagues At Apartment Building CO Incident

Substantial carbon monoxide buildup at an apartment complex under construction in Franklin Lakes brought firefighters from multiple departments over the weekend. A contractor was using several gas power washers in the parking garage, which sent a large amount of carbon monoxide through the four floors of the Tice Road building late Saturday morning, March 19, borough fire officials said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WCIA

Decatur Fire puts out house fires

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Department responded to a heavy fire on William Street across from Jasper Park early Friday morning. Fire officials said that they arrived at the scene at 2:15 a.m. The fire started in a vacant house and moved to the attic of a neighboring residence, according to a new release. […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Apartment Building#Firefighters#Accident
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family From Apartment Fire

A firefighter from Fairfield County is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue residents from a burning apartment while off-duty. Greenwich firefighter Doug Howley saw a fire in a New Haven County apartment complex on Meriden Road in Waterbury while he was driving to a birthday party on Saturday, March 26, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said.
GREENWICH, CT
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina Fire Department put out structure fire

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Marina Fire Department put out a structure fire on Sunday morning at around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived at a fully involved garage fire which spread to a car in a carport and into a living space and attic. The fire spread throughout the home and threatened neighbors' homes. The residents of The post Marina Fire Department put out structure fire appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

8 people forced out of Cary apartment building after fire

Cary, N.C. — The American Red Cross is assisting eight people forced out of their apartment homes after a Monday night fire. Cary firefighters responded to the apartment building at 2200 Appledown Drive shortly after 7 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 8 p.m., but three units were damaged.
CARY, NC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment fire near 92nd and Silver Spring, 1 rescued

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Milwaukee's northwest side Wednesday afternoon, March 23 near 92nd and Silver Spring. The fire started on the second floor. Initial reports were that people were trapped. "Crews, upon arrival, went offensive and did a vigorous search to look...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WAND TV

Springfield firefighters put out dryer fire at duplex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex Wednesday morning. They were called to the fire in the 300 block of W. Canedy for smoke showing from the back of the residence. Fire was located in a dryer and has since been put out.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News On 6

Oklahoma City Firefighters, Police Responded To Fires Near Lake Hefner

Firefighters battled fires Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. Police also responded to the scene near Lake Hefner Parkway and Northwest 122nd St. Portions of Lake Hefner Parkway southbound were closed while several lanes were shut down northbound. The fires have since been extinguished. News 9 will keep you updated...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Austin

Firefighters quickly put out fire at abandoned shed in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters quickly worked to put out a fire at an abandoned shed Wednesday morning in northwest Austin. AFD says crews responded to the structure fire around 7:48 a.m. in the 5501-5625 block of McNeil Drive near the McNeil High School. When firefighters arrived, they worked...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy