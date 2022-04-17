Firefighters Put Out Apartment Fire in Silver Lake

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Marina Fire Department put out a structure fire on Sunday morning at around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived at a fully involved garage fire which spread to a car in a carport and into a living space and attic. The fire spread throughout the home and threatened neighbors' homes. The residents of The post Marina Fire Department put out structure fire appeared first on KION546.

MARINA, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO