Seattle, WA

Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0

By TIM BOOTH
 2 days ago
Astros Mariners Baseball Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — (AP) — Justin Verlander recaptured a little of what made him the best pitcher in the American League three years ago, and in the process added a bit of validation to the work needed while coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night.

A day after watching the Mariners pile up 11 runs against Houston pitching, Verlander (1-1) looked to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young Award. He earned his first victory since beating Seattle on July 24, 2020, on opening day of the shortened 2020 season, before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

“I wouldn’t have put in all the hard work if I didn’t think I could still pitch at a high level,” Verlander said. “But that being said, it is definitely gratifying to have that feeling again of going out there after a tough loss yesterday and being able to pick us up and (go) deep in the game, and do really what I expect to do most times out.”

Leaning mostly on his fastball and slider, Verlander finished eight innings for the first time since Sept. 1, 2019, when he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays. The only hits he allowed to Seattle were a leadoff single by Adam Frazier in the first and Ty France’s singles in the fourth and sixth.

Verlander struck out eight with no walks on 87 pitches. The only other batter to reach base was J.P. Crawford, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Verlander was surprised to see his pitch count so low after seven innings, which gave him a chance to go back out for the eighth.

But there was no lobbying for the ninth.

"He kind of emptied the tank on that eighth inning," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Now, a month from now? He would probably want to finish that game out.”

Verlander pitched five strong innings in his season debut last week against the Angels, only to be outdueled by fellow Tommy John recoveree Noah Syndergaard.

“That’s about as dominant a performance as you’re going to see and for a guy that has been doing it in this league for a long, long time,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Martín Maldonado provided the big blow on offense with a two-run homer for his first hit of the season.

Maldonado was hitless in his first 15 at-bats before driving an 0-1 pitch from Chris Flexen out to left field for a 3-0 lead in the fifth. Jeremy Peña started the inning with a sharp single to cap an eight-pitch at-bat, and Maldonado didn’t miss on a poorly located fastball from Flexen.

“One really bad pitch that really cost us on that one,” Flexen said. “Battled, was efficient, but not the best.”

Peña tripled in the seventh and scored on Jose Altuve’s single off reliever Matt Festa.

Flexen (0-2) nearly matched zeros with Verlander until giving up the long ball. The right-hander scattered five hits and struck out three. The Mariners have yet to score this season with Flexen on the mound.

MR. 3000

Verlander has now pitched 3,001 innings in his career. He said being able to accumulate innings in a season is still meaningful in his view.

“I’ve taken a lot of pride in taking the ball every five days, every five games and just being out there. So to reach that milestone, I think it’s just a testament to that,” Verlander said.

TRADE ALERT

Seattle acquired RHP Riley O’Brien from Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash. O'Brien went to high school in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline and made one start last season for the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: All-Star closer Ryan Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right knee inflammation. Pressly returned to Houston for additional examination. LHP Parker Mushinski was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Pressly’s roster spot. ... DH Yordan Alvarez was back at the ballpark after being sick for several days with a non-COVID-19 illness. Alvarez took part in pregame work but a decision on returning to the roster won’t be made until Sunday.

Mariners: RF Mitch Haniger was placed on the COVID-19 IL before the game. Haniger reported symptoms and tested positive at the ballpark, Servais said. Seattle recalled INF Donovan Walton from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haniger’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (1-0, 1.80 ERA) allowed four hits and one run over five innings in his first start against the Angels.

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38) makes his second big league start. Brash threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in his debut against the White Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Reuters

Justin Verlander throws 8 scoreless innings, Astros blank Mariners

EditorsNote: missing period, style fixes, shortens hed. Justin Verlander pitched eight scoreless innings as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-0 Saturday. Martin Maldonado got his first hit of the season, a two-run homer, and Jeremy Peña went 3-for-3 with a double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run as the Astros evened the series at a game apiece.
SEATTLE, WA
Polanco HR, 4 RBIs; Twins beat Red Sox 8-3 on Patriots' Day

BOSTON — (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday. The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Chisholm's 3B, 2B lead Marlins over Phillies for series win

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Sunday. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

Houston's Altuve leaves game with hamstring injury in 8th

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday night's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Verlander#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Seattle Mariners 4 0#The Toronto Blue Jays
Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns. After losing 102 games last season, then committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency, the Rangers have dropped their opening three series for the first time since 2003. After consecutive five-run losses at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas went into its off day Monday with a 2-7 record that was the worst in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman is crafting a Hollywood beginning to his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it's already a love story. Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform — against his former team, no less — and Trea Turner's bases-loaded double highlighted a five-run fourth inning as Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Monday night for its seventh consecutive victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

A look at what’s happening around baseball Tuesday:. Tuesday's schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on...
MLB
Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A's added to COVID-19 IL

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher...
BALTIMORE, MD
