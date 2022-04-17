ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea Could Have Prolonged High Inflation Period, BOK Says

By Heejin Kim
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea could have a high inflation rate for a prolonged period of time along with...

www.bloomberg.com

Reuters

U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The acceleration...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Why the Fed Can't Control Inflation Alone

Among the many issues confronting investors these days, inflation remains a dominant concern. The Action Alerts Plus team looked closely at the results from March’s economic indicators. First, inflation continues to rise in most major economies worldwide. In the EU, it has topped 7 percent; the same for the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets track Wall Street higher as oil prices retreat

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. advanced 0.7% on reports that China’s central bank may ease policy to counter the blow to its slowing economy from pandemic-related shutdowns in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou.
STOCKS
The Week

A cautious effort to tame inflation

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. With inflation racing, the Federal Reserve moved to contain it — but probably too gingerly to make a difference, said Allison Schrager in Bloomberg. The central bank raised its borrowing rate by 25 basis points — a quarter of 1 percent — last week for the first time since 2018, with more increases expected over the course of the year. Normally, the biggest worry with rate hikes is that "the Fed will overshoot and cause a recession." But this modest move only "feels like a big deal" because the Fed has kept rates so low for so long. Despite an inflation rate of 7.9 percent, the Fed isn't really slowing the economy, just trying to put the engine into neutral and "hoping that inflation will go away." Unfortunately, many economists doubt it will. The central bank has taken much more aggressive action in the past "to slow the economy down, revise expectations, and lower inflation," and may well need to do so again.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a fourth straight month in February in the amount of $75.3 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday. Of that, private overseas investors bought $91.9 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions sold $16.2...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

One way Biden could cut inflation

President Trump left President Biden an interesting card to play: the tariffs Trump imposed on imports from China and several other places. Biden has left most of those tariffs in place. But with inflation now sizzling at a four-decade high of 8.5%—and threatening to torpedo Biden’s presidency—those tariffs could serve as a release valve taking a bit of the sting out of rising prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan may see consumer inflation creep up and stay near the central bank's 2% target for a prolonged period if the war in Ukraine continues to drive commodity prices higher, Bank of Japan policymaker Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday. As such inflation will be driven...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Bank of Canada Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Quell Inflation

The Bank of Canada raised its interest rate by half a percentage point in its biggest hike in more than two decades, and said it would stop buying government bonds to shrink its balance sheet as it moves aggressively to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high. Policy makers led...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China Promises to Cut RRR When Needed to Boost Economy

China’s cabinet said the central bank would cut the amount of money that banks have to keep in reserve at the proper time, a further sign there is likely to be additional monetary stimulus to support the economy. “China will use monetary policy tools including a RRR cut at...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Lagarde: War in Ukraine Stoking Upside Inflation Risks

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says the war in Ukraine has increased the risk of inflation. The ECB is "very attentive to the current uncertainties," she added during a news conference. (Source: Bloomberg)
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Consumers Power Through on the Way to Higher Rates

U.S. retail spending withstood March’s huge energy price shock, showing that wealth built up during the Covid-19 pandemic is providing powerful support to the economy. The specter of higher interest rates this year promises to further test consumption, but so far the evidence suggests retailers and restaurants will endure.
ECONOMY

