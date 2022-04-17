ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Memory Cafe

rockvillemd.gov
 2 days ago

Alzheimer's Association Memory Cafes offer a fun and relaxed way for people...

www.rockvillemd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Mokas Cafe Restaurant

Help us welcome Mokas to Downtown Wichita! Local Operating Partner, April Beevers welcomed us in to learn about their unique menu full of delicious coffees, lattes, espressos, and more. April highlighted the popular breakfast menu, offered all day and a full lunch menu is offered. Full menus can be found on the Mokas Wichita Facebook Page.
WICHITA, KS
thedailytexan.com

New beginning for historic Cactus Cafe

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 8, 2022 flipbook. Lights dim as the crowd’s murmurs subside into anticipatory silence. The first act of the night makes their way on the stage with haste at the historic Cactus Cafe. Long-time institution for student and local musicians in the Austin area, the Cactus Cafe offers aspiring artists the opportunity to showcase their original music — an open invitation for all at any stage in their musical journey.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Lifestyle
Rockville, MD
Health
Rockville, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Rockville, MD
Restaurants
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Okaeri Cafe now open in Richardson

Okaeri Cafe opened Feb. 22 in Richardson at 312 N. Greenville Ave., Ste. 100. The Richardson restaurant is the first brick-and-mortar location for Okaeri Cafe, which has previously operated as a ghost kitchen and pop-up eatery. The cafe offers imported teas from Japan, including matcha, as well as a diverse coffee menu. 972-685-4442. www.instagram.com/okaeri_cafe.
RICHARDSON, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Were you 'Seen' at the French House Easter egg hunt?

The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.  Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy