Memory Cafe

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 8, 2022 flipbook. Lights dim as the crowd’s murmurs subside into anticipatory silence. The first act of the night makes their way on the stage with haste at the historic Cactus Cafe. Long-time institution for student and local musicians in the Austin area, the Cactus Cafe offers aspiring artists the opportunity to showcase their original music — an open invitation for all at any stage in their musical journey.

