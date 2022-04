On a sunny but breezy day at Robb Field The Marauders won Game 1, 11-2, and the Raiders won Game 2, 7-0 in Friday’s doubleheader. Millersville struck first with three runs on just one hit in the top of the first. The Marauders loaded the bases on two walks and an error, and then delivered a bases-loaded walk, an RBI-infield single and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded a 3-0 lead. Sophomore Emma Flattery came out of the bullpen in the first inning to get the Raiders out of the jam and threw 2.1 innings, striking out five and allowing three hits.

