Police: Drunk driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot near downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — Several police officers subdued and arrested a drunk local man who fled a traffic stop on foot Saturday evening near downtown Pocatello, authorities said.

Pocatello police said they pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin McNabb, 42, of Pocatello, for a traffic infraction around 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Arthur Avenue.

McNabb was uncooperative and fled the traffic stop on foot with police in pursuit, authorities said.

Police caught up with McNabb about a block away and subdued and arrested him. He was unarmed, police said.

McNabb complained of pain and was transported by police to Portneuf Medical Center where he was medically cleared before being booked into the Bannock County Jail.

The incident involving McNabb resulted in North Arthur Avenue being temporarily closed to traffic by police.

Police said McNabb is being charged with felony drunk driving, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license for the incident.