Flames' Noah Hanifin: Provides assist in big win

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
Alec Regula nets first NHL goal in loss to Calgary. The Blackhawks fell to the Calgary Flames on Monday night at home, 5-2, climbing back into the game late before a pair of empty-net goals from the visitors to seal the deal. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored the goals...
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner continued on his torrid pace late in the first period of Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders. The 24-year-old winger chipped the rebound of a Mark Giordano shot past Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin to tie the game at 1–1 with 2:29 remaining in the opening frame. Michael Bunting also assisted on Marner’s career-high 34th goal of the season, which coincidentally came without the Leafs’ No. 34 in the lineup.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado. Ovechkin buried a rebound on a second-period powerplay for his 48th goal of the season. It was his second goal in as many games, and his seventh in his last eight contests. A record-tying ninth 50-goal season seems well within reach for the 36-year-old Ovechkin.
Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that...
Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who...
EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
EDMONTON, AB - The three-year wait for playoffs is finally over. The Edmonton Oil Kings have been itching to get back to the Western Hockey League post-season ever since they were bested in six games in the Eastern Conference Final by the eventual league champion Prince Albert Raiders in April 2019.
The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
After what was a pretty memorable week for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, it was right back to business last week with three games on their schedule with the playoffs just creeping around the corner. With three games on their schedule – two against non-playoff teams and one against a wild card team – the Maple Leafs were definitely looking to continue their momentum into these three games and continue how they have played for the past month and a half.
After the Flyers dropped a pair of games to the Sabres, Noah Cates was asked to share his opinion on what the Flyers have been missing. In the NHL’s longstanding pecking order, rookies are expected to mostly be seen and not heard. But after the Philadelphia Flyers dropped a...
TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Coyotes return home and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night (April 18) for its first game of a four-game homestand that spans seven days. It's the second of two meetings Arizona has with Carolina this season, and the first time they'll play each other since back on Oct. 31 (2-1 L). Puck drop with the Canes is set for 7 p.m.
Day by day, we approach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and day by day, the points become more important for the LA Kings. Going into Saturday’s game, the Kings were set to play only non-playoff teams for the remainder of the season, and that’s where you need to take advantage of your strength in the schedule. That’s exactly what they did last night.
The Calgary Flames became just the third National Hockey League team to score six goals in a period this season during the middle frame of their contest against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Dillon Dube led the way with a pair of goals during the frantic second period, which saw...
