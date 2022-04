Just when the Vancouver Canucks were rolling and increasing their odds of making the playoffs, the hockey gods, of course, had to step in and add yet another obstacle to that pursuit. After blocking an Anton Stralman shot in the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, captain Bo Horvat, who leads the team in goals and faceoff percentage, hobbled off the ice and didn’t return. It was revealed the next day that he would be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

