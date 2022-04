Kraken players have welcomed and supported Matty Beniers in his first week on the job, which has simply thrilled. Plus, Carson Soucy on his goal-scoring high mark. The best part of watching Matty Beniers score his first NHL goal was the excitement of his teammates. Beniers did admit, post-game, that after batting the puck into an open goal, he jumped into fellow power-play forward Jared McCann's arms to celebrate behind the net without thinking about it. McCann looked just as happy and joyful as his 19-year-old teammate.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO