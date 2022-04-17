Jets' Kyle Connor: Two-point night in loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergchev, Alex Killorn and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, and Brian Elliott stopped 14 shots for his 10th victory of the season. Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

