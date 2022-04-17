ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Kyle Connor: Two-point night in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Connor scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. The goal...

www.cbssports.com

97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
Kyle Connor
KESQ

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergchev, Alex Killorn and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, and Brian Elliott stopped 14 shots for his 10th victory of the season. Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
#The Jets
NESN

Jets Blow Lead Three Times vs. Bolts, Dashing Playoff Hopes

There isn’t a singular moment that shattered the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff hopes this season, but Saturday night’s 7-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning is analogous to their season-long disappointment. The Jets entered the non-conference matchup desperately clinging to their faint playoff hopes, needing the stars to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores goal 48

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado. Ovechkin buried a rebound on a second-period powerplay for his 48th goal of the season. It was his second goal in as many games, and his seventh in his last eight contests. A record-tying ninth 50-goal season seems well within reach for the 36-year-old Ovechkin.
NHL
10TV

Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Assists in four straight games

Nyquist posted an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. During his four-game assist streak, Nyquist has distributed six helpers. The 32-year-old winger remains on track to reach the 50-point mark for just the third time his career. He has 17 goals, 31 helpers, 111 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 76 appearances this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Jets

Live updates from AMALIE Arena where the Bolts host the Jets on Saturday night. Brian Elliott gets the start in net as the Lightning host the Jets in game two of the homestand on Saturday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Earns 50th assist

Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Game Haus

Rangers Dominate Red Wings in 4-0 Shutout

The New York Rangers win again, beating the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers dominate the Red wings in 4-0 shutout. Here are the highlights of how the game went down. The Rangers dominated the period, especially the second half, spending much of their time in the Red Wings zone. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

How to watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The New York Rangers (off a win in their last game) and the Winnipeg Jets (off a loss) will meet on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. New York claimed a 4-0 victory at home its last time out on April 16 against the Detroit Red Wings. Three Rangers skaters recorded two points each, including Alexis Lafreniere (two goals) and Mika Zibanejad (one goal and one assist).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

