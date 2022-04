Brayden Schenn, Calle Rosen, and Jordan Kyrou each had multi-goal nights in the dominant 8-3 win in Nashville thanks to a 7-goal 2nd period. "When everyone is playing the right way, obviously you get a lot of bounces, and obviously in the second period we got a lot of bounces going our way," St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou said. "We've been saying it all year. We all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it's not that surprising."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO