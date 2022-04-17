A Curated List of Earth Day Events & Resources

Looking out the window today, I see the remnants of the recent snow storm we all dealt with and a sea of white on the ground. It is 20 degrees. As I close my eyes a vision of warm weather, gardens, flowers and yes, even bees, flying about emerges. It’s never too early to start thinking about the spring season. Bees play a vital role in the health of ecosystems for humans and animals. Bee populations are declining at unprecedented rates. The U.S. honeybee population has declined approximately 60% compared to levels in 1947. Science is showing the decline comes from multiple areas including pesticides, drought, habitat destruction, nutrition deficit, air pollution, global warming among others.

