ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

After Hours Cinema

murrysville.com
 2 days ago

After Hours Cinema - Ep22 – Sound of Horror (1966) After Hours Cinema is a...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Sometimes all you want is a good fright. Whether you're more into demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Amazon Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
MOVIES
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wilkins
startattle.com

Halo (Season 1 Episode 1) Paramount+, “Road to Nowhere” trailer, release date

Halo, is a military science fiction original series based on the iconic Xbox franchise. Startattle.com – Halo | Paramount+. The series will follow the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Network: Paramount+. Episode title: “Road to Nowhere”. Release date: March 24,...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix horror series Archive 81 canceled after only one season

Archive 81, Netflix's supernatural sci-fi horror mystery series, has been canceled after only one season, Deadline reports. The show, described by some as a mashup of Blair Witch Project and Rosemary's Baby, starred The Getdown's Mamoudou Athie and Altered Carbon's Dina Shihabi. Audio archivist Dan Turner (Athie) is hired by a mysterious company to restore a collection of burnt videotapes from 1994, which contain grad student and filmmaker Melody Pendras's (Shihabi) documentary project about an apartment building that suspiciously burned to the ground. As Dan becomes more and more engrossed in Melody's story, he finds himself diving deeper and deeper into dangerous waters – and there's no turning back.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Month (April 2022)

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service adds a ton of new movies and shows every month, but it also deletes a few. Stuff Netflix doesn't own is always at risk of disappearing — and that stuff is often among the best content on the service. April 2022 is no exception, as some classic movies and shows are leaving Netflix throughout the month. Add them to your queue today so they don't expire before you get a chance to watch them.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinema#After Hours#Sci Fi
Romesentinel.com

Cinema screens ‘Licorice Pizza’

ROME — Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “Licorice Pizza” from Friday, March 25 through Monday, March 28. The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson. “Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana...
ROME, NY
Variety

Busan Resumes Asian Cinema Fund After Pandemic Pause – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. FUNDING The Busan International Film Festival‘s popular Asian Cinema Fund programs are resuming after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the post-production fund and script development fund are open from March 23 to Apr. 20, while the Asian network of documentary fund is open for applications from Apr. 25–May 20. For the post-production fund, applying feature film projects should complete editing by May 2022 and the directors must be of Asian nationality. The grant consists of in-kind support for post-production, including DI, sound mixing, english subtitling and DCP. The completed film...
Washingtonian.com

After-Hour Museum Parties Are Back

Late-night, in-person museum receptions and after-hours parties are returning. For those who can’t visit museums during their normal business hours—here’s your chance. For those who need a fun date, it’s a great option. And for those who enjoy learning something, there will be plenty of that, too.
Williamson Source

Visit the Nashville Zoo After Hours For Night Visions

If you’ve ever wanted to see the Nashville Zoo after hours, this spring you can see it in a new way. Night Visions gives you whimsical views of the zoo after dark. Stroll along the Zoo’s pathways through a captivating show of stunning projections. Lights will dance up and down trees, shimmer on water, and illuminate the Zoo’s scenery in a kaleidoscope of color.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Saved by a screen break at the cinema

Many films are too long for bladder comfort (21 March), but help may well be at hand at an independent cinema near you. At our local, The Rex in Elland, West Yorkshire, there’s always an intermission with local ice-cream on sale, as well as tea and coffee. If you are lucky, it may also be an evening when the organist entertains.
97 Rock

A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy. According to Variety, the project has been in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy