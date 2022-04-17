After Hours Cinema

Archive 81, Netflix's supernatural sci-fi horror mystery series, has been canceled after only one season, Deadline reports. The show, described by some as a mashup of Blair Witch Project and Rosemary's Baby, starred The Getdown's Mamoudou Athie and Altered Carbon's Dina Shihabi. Audio archivist Dan Turner (Athie) is hired by a mysterious company to restore a collection of burnt videotapes from 1994, which contain grad student and filmmaker Melody Pendras's (Shihabi) documentary project about an apartment building that suspiciously burned to the ground. As Dan becomes more and more engrossed in Melody's story, he finds himself diving deeper and deeper into dangerous waters – and there's no turning back.
