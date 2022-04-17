ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Smart Movie Show

murrysville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart Movie Show Jen, Max and Vic bring...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
MIX 108

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjuring Franchise-Low Opening Weekend

Click here to read the full article. While the domestic box office is showing signs of life after an age of COVID lockdowns, it seems that not every film franchise is being buoyed by a return of theatergoers. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner Bros.’ latest entry in its prequel series to the “Harry Potter” franchise, is off to a somewhat rocky start, projected to land a record low debut for a Wizarding World film. The third “Fantastic Beasts” earned $20.1 million on Friday and Thursday night previews from 4,753 North American locations, which marks the lowest opening day figure...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Repository

Canal Fulton library to show 16 mm movies

CANAL FULTON – The Canal Fulton Public Library will be showing old 16 mm movies on the last Saturday of the month in a program called “Last Scene/Seen Saturdays.”. This free family-friendly program will provide movies for all ages with classic short movies from the library's 16 mm film collection shown using a 16 mm movie projector, according to a news release.
CANAL FULTON, OH
94.5 PST

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Worst Opening In ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

All along, Warner Bros. has said the plan for the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them franchise is a five movie saga. This week’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third chapter of that grand scheme, following the original film and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But given The Secrets of Dumbledore’s box office, you have to wonder if that original plan will be carried out to completion.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Can’t Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow

Warner Bros.’ Wizarding World is in trouble on the movie side. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened to a tepid $43 million at the domestic box office over Easter weekend after earning $20.1 million Friday, including $6 million in Thursday previews. It is faring better overseas, where it earned another $71 million for a global tally of $193 million (it opened last weekend in select markets).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'The Batman' OnlineBob Odenkirk Reflects Daily on Support He Received After Heart Attack: "Beauty and Love From Strangers"Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Batman’ Be on HBO Max? How To Watch The Robert Pattinson Movie on Streaming

Easter? Passover? Never heard of them! The only holiday worth celebrating today is, as far as I’m concerned, the upcoming release of The Batman on HBO Max. Directed by Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Peter Craig, The Batman surprised audiences and critics alike with a good time. This time around, it’s Robert Pattinson‘s turn to put on the mask as the reclusive billionaire-turned-vigilante known as Bruce Wayne. And, rather than a damsel in distress, the female lead is Zoe Kravitz, who stars alongside Pattinson as Catwoman, a thief and nightclub waitress who crosses paths with Mr. Wayne. Also starring...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Film Producer Neal Moritz on Video Games as Movies, the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise, and Theaters vs. Streaming

Matt is joined by long-time film producer Neal Moritz (Fast and Furious, 21 Jump Street, I Am Legend) to talk about the success of his newest film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, why most video game adaptations flop, what will bring people back to theaters, the evolution of the Fast & Furious franchise, and the secret to his longevity as a producer.
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Heading To Rehab Facility After Magic Mike 3 Exit, Split From Husband

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, described by the actor as “the Super Bowl of stripper movies,” is currently in production. However, the long-awaited, Tatum-led sequel recently experienced a casting shake-up after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the proceedings. In Warner Bros.’ official statement, it was said that this is due to “family reasons,” while sources also initially claimed that her exit was due to a dust-up with Tatum. Now, it would seem that in the aftermath of that situation and her split from her husband, Newton is reportedly heading to rehab.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy