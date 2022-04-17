ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina's capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Malls#Primary Content Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

7-month-old mauled to death by dog, Georgia deputies say. Great-grandmother injured

A 7-month-old child has died after being mauled by a dog at a home in east Georgia this week, multiple news outlets report. The child was in the care of her great-grandmother on March 22 when the attack unfolded at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, The Augusta Chronicle reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy