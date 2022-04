The newest Los Angeles Dodgers showed out Sunday afternoon, as they completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on the back of six shutout innings from starter Andrew Heaney and a trio of RBIs from Freddie Freeman. Heaney (1-0, 0.00 ERA) finished going six strong, walking three batters and allowing just one hit as he struck out 11 Reds, earning his first win in Dodger blue. In two starts he still has yet to allow a run this season.The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Dodgers struck for seven runs against Cincinnati starter Tyler...

