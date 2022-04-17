City Council Work Session

UHRICHSVILLE — The number of city-owned basketball courts will triple after the administration completes plans approved by City Council on Thursday. Members authorized Mayor Mark Haney to expand a basketball court at the north end park into two courts. He said the existing court is smaller than regulation sizes for junior high or high school games. The Panhandle Athletic Club will donate 10 LED lights, Stocker Concrete will donate 50 yards of concrete, and Civiello Concrete will donate some labor, Haney said.
