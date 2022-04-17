City Council Work Session

Plans to elect Haverhill city councilors and School Committee members mostly by ward next year is not the end of a push to overhaul city government. Council Vice President John A. Michitson, chairperson of the Citizen Outreach Committee, plans to formally notify his colleagues and the public tonight that the subcommittee will solicit feedback on a “possible future ballot question to establish a charter commission.” Michitson has been consistent in voicing his belief city government will not change meaningfully until it adjusts the balance of power between the mayor and City Council.

