Sharks hard man Cameron McInnes comes up with one of the funniest missed tackles ever as he impersonates Superman while falling miles short of Cameron Munster

By Stirling Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cronulla forward Cameron McInnes put on a superhero acting performance on Saturday night's loss to the Storm when he dived at Cameron Munster in a highly exaggerated missed tackle.

The Melbourne five-eighth made a magic line break in the 51st minute of the match, racing away on the outside of McInnes with far too much pace for the former Dragon to get anywhere near him.

McInnes resorted to a Superman-like dive in a comical tackle attempt, clutching at air and missing Munster by much more than his fingertips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCPhE_0fBdsffR00
Cameron McInnes (pictured right) performs a Superman-like dive after Cameron Munster beat him for pace

Munster cantered past McInnes, breaking through the defence and passing on the inside for fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen to score.

Fans were quick to satirise McInnes' swan dive on social media.

'When you accidentally hit the dive button on the controller,' said Saint_Dragons on Reddit.

'The old Harbour Bridge, used to do them in cricket to save your legs in the field so you didn’t have to sprint after the ball,' said phyllicanderer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIieg_0fBdsffR00
An amused fan on social media had a field day with Cameron McInnes for his full-stretch dive at Cameron Munster during Cronulla's loss to the Storm on Saturday night

The Storm secured a 34-18 win over the Sharks in a high-quality contest, with Munster starring in the eight-try affair.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said Munster's post-season white powder scandal, subsequent stint in a rehabilitation facility and self-imposed alcohol ban had been the 'best thing that's ever happened to him'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brqDY_0fBdsffR00
Ryan Papenhuyzen (right) celebrates scoring a try off the back of Munster's magic in the 51st minute

'He just seems to be a little bit more... in control around footy and life in general, so that's a great thing,' Bellamy said after the win.

'His consistency this year has been at a real high level so I think he'll just get better and better.'

Munster's individual brilliance was on show when he threw three dummies and stepped in and around the Sharks defence from 40 metres out to touch down in the 31st minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdBlq_0fBdsffR00
Storm No.6 Cameron Munster scores a try himself, after a fancy display of footwork and dummying 10 minutes before half-time

The Sharks' cause wasn't helped by losing skipper Dale Finucane just eight minutes into his first meeting against his former club after failing an HIA.

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said losing Finucane was a blow to their team, which had boasted the best defensive record in the competition.

'Ultimately, we had too many soft defensive errors there that ended up hurting us - they put us under a bit of pressure and we sort of got away from how we've been playing,' Fitzgibbon said.

Munster's form is a worrying sign for opposition sides, and his skills will surely leave Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett salivating at the prospect of luring the five-eighth north.

On a sour note for the Storm, Felise Kaufusi was twice put on report, firstly for a late tackle and then a crusher.

Captain Jesse and brother Kenny Bromwich are expected to return next week against the Warriors.

