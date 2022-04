Twitch streamer JustaMinx, by her own admission, is absolutely no stranger to controversy. Back in December 2020, the Irish internet personality joined the list of streamers who had been banned from the platform after using terms like "simp," "virgin," and "incel" while on stream (which, according to the site's terms of service, are deemed to be actionable slurs). Regardless, JustaMinx has since regrouped and carved out a path to success utilizing her comedic personality while collaborating with other streamers on Twitch. This seems to have yielded some positive returns, and the streamer currently sits comfortably at 2 million followers on Twitch.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO