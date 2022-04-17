ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Indian police arrest 14 after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVIk0_0fBdrEzj00
Police personnel stand guard after clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi, India, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian police arrested 14 people in connection with violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a Hindu religious procession in the country's capital, New Delhi, police said in a tweet on Sunday.

Six police officers and several others were injured on Saturday during scuffles that marred the procession at a festival in Jahangirpuri, a suburban section of New Delhi. read more

"Remaining rioters are being identified for strict legal action," the police said.

There were no reported deaths from the incident.

In recent weeks, religious clashes have broken out between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities during religious processions in several parts of the country.

The rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups in recent years to take up causes that they say defend the Hindu faith, although his party has denied any rise in communal tensions during Modi's reign.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is part of Modi's government, said in an interview published on Sunday that intolerance among religious communities was not worsening, while he played down recent incidents.

"Fringe elements, who are unable to digest the peace and prosperity in the country, try to defame India's inclusive culture and commitment," he told The Economic Times newspaper.

He added that it was not the government's job to dictate dietary practices to the people, after university students in New Delhi recently clashed on campus over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the canteen during a week that Hindus consider auspicious.

"Every citizen has freedom in the country to eat food of their choice," Naqvi said.

He also dismissed concerns about a controversy earlier this month over Muslim students wearing the hijab head-scarf to school in the southern state of Karnataka, home to the country's tech-sector capital Bengaluru.

"There is no ban on hijab in India. One can wear hijab in markets and other places," he said.

"But every college or institution has a dress code, discipline and decorum. We will have to accept this. If you do not like it, you can choose a different institution."

Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Aftab Ahmed, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Clashes Erupt in Indian Capital During Hindu Procession

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states. Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the violence erupted between Muslims and Hindus during the procession in Jahangirpuri,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

US Secretary of State Blinken rebukes Indian ‘government, police’ in comments about ‘concerning’ rights abuses

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington was monitoring a spike in "human rights abuses" in India by the Modi administration, police and prison officials.Mr Blinken fired the salvo at New Delhi at a joint press briefing with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and defence minister Rajnath Singh following the 2+2 meeting in Washington."We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values [of human rights] and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern India#Hijab#Religion#Indian#Hindu Muslim#Hindus#Muslims#Bharatiya Janata Party#The Economic Times
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
New Delhi, IN
Place
Mumbai
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Pakistan Army Chief Says His Country Seeks To Expand Relations With United States

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the U.S. embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Time for a US reckoning with Pakistan

The Pakistani government fell Saturday after the nation's supreme court nullified Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to dissolve parliament. Khan indulged in rampant graft, used anti-Americanism as a crutch, and helped transform Pakistan into a de facto colony of China. Unfortunately, Khan is the rule in Pakistan rather than the exception.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to resign as US says no truth in ‘foreign interference’ claim

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he won’t resign from his position despite losing the majority in the national assembly, and insisted that he was ready to face the no-confidence motion scheduled for Sunday.In an address to the nation, Mr Khan, 69, said he “will play till the last ball” — a reference to his former cricketing career — and added that the no-confidence vote will decide the country’s future. “When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I played till the last ball. I’ve never accepted defeat...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy