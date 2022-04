What will future generations and historians deduce when they look back at this turbulent period in world history and what the “leading nations” did or did not do to address the problems that are so serious they actually threaten the future of life as we know it on the planet? Given the increasingly complex and […] The post We’re getting worse — not better — when it comes to protecting the environment appeared first on Daily Montanan.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO