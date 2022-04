Delta says the summer travel season may be a sweet one as the pandemic eases and consumers and business travelers return to the skies. "While we are confident in summer demand and the capacity plans that we have in place given the macro uncertainty, we will remain nimble on capacity for the second half of the year and continue to prioritize sustained profitability," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian on the carrier’s earnings conference call Thursday. He also noted the airline returned to profitability in March which he says is sustainable through the 2022 year.

