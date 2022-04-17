ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus...

NBC Sports

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
Idaho8.com

For some, Game 2s in NBA playoffs provide bounce-back chance

Game 1s brought greatness out of some. Game 2s will give others a bounce-back chance. A trio of Game 2s are on Tuesday’s NBA schedule. Atlanta is at Miami, Minnesota is at Memphis and New Orleans is at Phoenix. The top-seeded Heat and top-seeded Suns both opened the postseason quests with double-digit home wins. The seventh-seeded Timberwolves struck first on the Grizzlies’ home floor and can head home with a 2-0 series lead.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Donovan’s Loyal to play on his old pitch, vs LA Galaxy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Landon Donovan expects to experience a brief moment of nostalgia and gratitude when he drives past his bronze statue at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Tuesday. Then it’ll be time to get to work. Donovan will coach his San Diego Loyal against the team he once starred for, the LA Galaxy of the MLS, in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It’ll be the biggest match in the Loyal’s three-year history. It probably wasn’t totally a coincidence that the second-division Loyal drew the Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Daniel Sprong, Victor Rask, and Jordan McCann also scored for Seattle. McCann’s empty-netter with 1:11 left sealed Seattle’s second straight victory. Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for Ottawa. The goals came two minutes apart early in the second period. Seattle’s Chris Driedger made 12 saves. Anton Forsberg had 25 saves for the Senators.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
NHL

Kings edge Blue Jackets, strengthen hold on third in Pacific

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their lead for third place in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The Kings (40-27-10) are three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have a game in hand. Phillip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs’ 9-game winning streak

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight seasons. It’s the second-longest active streak behind Pittsburgh. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 116 points. They’re two shy of matching the team mark set by the 2000-01 Colorado squad.
NHL
KTVZ

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform — against his former team, no less — and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn’t wait to tee off against his old club, hitting a solo shot in the first inning off Huascar Ynoa. The sellout crowd of 52,052 saluted Freeman with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” Before the game, an emotional Freeman spent time in the Braves clubhouse, reliving memories of delivering Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995 last year. Guillermo Heredia and Ozzie Albies hit solo homers for the Braves off Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers aren’t seeing immediate good returns from that record offseason spending spree. The Rangers have dropped their first three series for the first time since 2003. Their 2-7 record is the worst in the American League. Texas made a long-term investment committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency after losing 102 games last year. They average nearly 5 1/2 runs a game, but 22 of their 49 total runs came in their two wins. Two starting pitchers have already gone on the injured list, and the team’s 6.19 ERA is the highest in the majors.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Yardbarker

Pacific Division Power Rankings After Week 27

The Flames become the first Pacific team to clinch, the Canucks lose their captain, and the LA Kings are back in control of their fate. 8. Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) It’s looking like it’s going to be hard to out-tank the Arizona Coyotes, who’ve been outscored 38-7 over the course of their last six games, all regulation losses. Arizona is five points back of Seattle and looks like they may not get five more points the rest of the season.
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Eliminated from Playoffs with 4-2 Loss to Maple Leafs

Islanders to miss playoffs for first time since 2017-18 season. The New York Islanders were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night, falling 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The mathematical elimination was largely a formality, putting an end to the Islanders longshot playoff hopes. The...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA

