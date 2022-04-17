ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugas

 2 days ago

Errol Spence Jr. became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd when his bout against Yordenis Ugas was stopped in the 10th round because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen...

Daily Mail

Yordenis Ugas rushed to hospital after brutal 10th-round stoppage against Errol Spence Jr left him with a SWOLLEN eye in welterweight title bout... as 'the Truth' unifies division after 14-month layoff

Yordenis Ugas was rushed to a local hospital in Texas for an eye examination after being brutally stopped in his bout with Errol Spence Jr. The Cuban was picked apart before a doctor ruled that his swollen eye meant he was no longer in a condition to be able to fight - leaving Spence as the unified welterweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr. Stops Yordenis Ugas, Calls Out Terence Crawford

There was a sense of contrition coming from Errol Spence Jr. With the unified welterweight champion spending the past few years on the mend as opposed to inside the ring, the Dallas native vowed to make up for lost time. While many were attempting to look past Yordenis Ugas, his...
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Yordenis Ugas right eye fractured in loss to Errol Spence

By Chris Williams: In a painful defeat, Yordenis Ugas suffered a fractured orbital bone in his right eye in his tenth-round technical knockout against Errol Spence Jr. in their 147-lb unification match last Saturday night. ESPN is reporting that the 35-year-old former WBA welterweight champion Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs0 suffered...
FORT WORTH, TX
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo get in altercation

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo almost got into it on Saturday night while attending the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The highly ranked unbeaten 168-lb contender Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) says Charlo got in his father Jose Benavidez Sr’s...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Spence: I'm Going To Take Crawford's Sh!t Too, I'm Coming For That Belt!

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. showed his greatness against WBA champion Yordenis Ugás, battling back from early adversity to stop Ugás in the tenth round on SHOWTIME PPV live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event before an announced crowd of 39,946.
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Ugas: Mikey Garcia gives analysis of fight

By Jim Calfa: Mikey Garcia believes underdog Yordenis Ugas has a heck of a chance of beating Errol Spence Jr. tonight in their highly anticipated 147-lb unification contest on Showtime PPV. The former four-division world champion Mikey, who has had the pleasure of sharing the ring with IBF/WBC welterweight champion...
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Errol Spence batters Ugas, Cruz Drops Gamboa Four Times

The Big Fish successfully navigated treacherous waters on Saturday night to pick up a third welterweight title. IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. showed his greatness against WBA champion Yordenis Ugás, battling back from early adversity to stop Ugás in the tenth round on SHOWTIME PPV live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event before an announced crowd of 39,946. Click HERE to watch the Spence victory announcement.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Crawford To Spence: Keep My Belts Warm, I'll Be Coming To Grab 'Em Later This Year

Terence Crawford was among the most interested observers for Errol Spence Jr’s latest win and for good reason. The three-division and long-reigning WBO welterweight titlist live tweeted throughout Spence’s sensational tenth-round, technical knockout of Yordenis Ugas to unify the WBA/WBC/IBF titles. Spence overcame a couple of rocky moments to shut down Ugas’ offense and leave the Cuban’s right eye swollen to the point of forcing referee Laurence Cole to stop the Showtime Pay-Per-View main event Saturday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: If Canelo Doesn't Want To Fight Me Next, He Should Give Up Belt And Let Me Fight For It

David Benavidez has every intention of sticking around at super middleweight until at least one more major title is back in his possession. The desire is a driving force behind his next fight, a showdown with former middleweight titlist David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title. The two collide May 21 on Showtime from Gila River Area in Glendale, Arizona in the second consecutive home state headliner for Benavidez (25-0, 22KOs), a Phoenix-based former WBC super middleweight titlist who is keen on entering his third title reign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas. That's no different on Saturday night when two of the best welterweights in the world throw down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime PPV in front of a massive crowd filled into the football stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Insider

Trainer Ismael Salas On Yordenis Ugas: “He Will Show To The World Why He’s In This Position”

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn isn’t ready Danny Garcia or Adrien Broner says Carl Froch

By Charles Brun: Carl Froch says welterweight Conor Benn isn’t ready to face Adrien Broner or Danny Garcia for his next fight in London after his second-round TKO win over veteran Chris Van Heerden last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eddie Hearn is basking in...
MMAmania.com

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas TONIGHT on Showtime PPV

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., as WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KO) makes his return to the boxing ring against WBA welterweight champion Yordenas Ugas (27-4, 12 KO).
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence: “Terence, I’m coming for that belt”

By Chris Williams: IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. gave Terence Crawford a warning last Saturday night that he’s coming for his WBO belt after ripping the WBA belt from the old-timer Yordenis Ugas courtesy of a tenth round beat down stoppage. (Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions) It’s...
ARLINGTON, TX

